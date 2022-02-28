DAILY | Theresa Tam can't give up masking; Pastor Artur still a political prisoner
Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- A pair of Edmonton cops have been suspended for participating in the Freedom Convoy
- Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino seems to think Freedom Convoy protesters were potential rapist
- A CBC freelancer just can't understand why Canadians are still calling for freedom
- Theresa Tam still isn't prepared to let masks go
- Sen. Ron Johnson and Dr. Robert Malone teamed up for a written piece in The Federalist titled The Covid Cartel Lied, Peopled Died. Now They Say It's All Your Fault
- A Dutch politician slammed the setting up as a digital surveillance state through COVID
- By Rebel News
