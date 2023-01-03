DAILY | The terrible things Trudeau said in his year-end interviews
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Prime Minister Trudeau continued a holiday tradition, speaking at length with various outlets
- The PM touched on a number of issues during a discussion with CTV's Omar Sachedina
- Trudeau also spoke to the state broadcaster, reviewing a “tumultuous year” with CBC's Rosemary Barton
- Trudeau also warned that 2023 was going to be a “tough year” in an interview with Global's Dawna Friesen
- Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accused the PM of being too soft on crime after an OPP officer was killed by a repeat violent offender
- Rebel News' documentary focusing on Alberta, Ungovernable: Alberta's Quest for Independence is now available for free
- The Vancouver Sun shared an Associated Press story that took six paragraphs — six! — before mentioning the victim of a transgendered murderer set to be executed in Missouri
By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
