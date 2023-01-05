DAILY | Alberta challenges Ottawa on the energy sector, Massive Service Canada lineups, Feds' empty offices
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com (technical problems with Odysee today)
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News Daily on Gettr.com
Send us chats to read on air!
David and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Show Notes
- An academic freedom group is challenging the University of Calgary for hiring based on race
- Is critical race theory in Canadian schools? Sue-Ann Levy touched on the subject while discussing a Waterloo, Ont. education director
- B.C. is expanding a law aimed at reducing sentencing rates for Indigenous Canadians
- Canadian schools are helping kids gender transition without parental consent
- During the first eight months of 2022, Canadians racked up nearly $15 million in COVID-related fines
- Service Canada in Brampton, Ont. was dealing with huge lines today
- Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is challenging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal government over the province's natural resources
- Federal government offices are around 70% empty according to a story from Blacklock's Reporter
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.