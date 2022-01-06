DAILY | COVID fearmongering ramps up; Quebec bringing in MORE restrictions
Katherine Krozonouski and Nat Biase are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Protesters gathered in opposition to Quebec's curfew last night, and Rebel's Yanky Pollak and Alexa Lavoie were on the scene
- Australia's Northern Territory is clamping down on the unvaccinated
- Australia is also in the news due to circumstances surrounding unvaccinated tennis star Novak Djokovic's participation in the Australian Open
- Gender-neutral outfits are coming to the Canadian Armed Forces
- Prime Minister Trudeau continues to try to drum up hatred for the unvaccinated
- Mainstream media spreading fear about hospitals being overrun
- Immigration is set to cause more increases in Canada's already sky-high housing market
- Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre is wondering: where did all the money come from?
- Wondering where the hottest housing markets in the U.S. are? Republican states
- In a completely non-ironic display, sheep formed the shape of a needle
- Canada's largest school board, the Toronto District School Board wants to mandate COVID vaccines for students
