DAILY | Quebec unveils tax for the unvaxxed
Dakota Christensen and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
Dakota and Drea will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- Quebec is planning to introduce an unvaxxed tax — a 'health contribution' as Premier Legault put it
- A “bioethicist” at the University of Montreal joined the CBC to say how unvaccinated people should be excluded from virtually everything except grocery stores
- Good news, millennials! You may want to own a home, but you'll own nothing and be happy
- Scientists knew the COVID lab-leak theory was a possibility, but thought that it might disrupt “international harmony”
- Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is preparing to “act quickly” on implementing the Liberals climate agenda
- In a surprise to absolutely no one, students in B.C. are struggling with literacy and numeracy assessments
- Hear me out dudes, cannabis might be the cure for COVID
- Remember one of Canada's worst criminals, Luka Magnotta? Well, he wants an upgraded jail cell
- One Australian premier released an embarrassing video where he had an Aboriginal translate his English into... slightly broken English
- You'll never believe it — a large share of COVID hospitalizations have been incidental
- Two, three, four shots a year until 2024, to keep us safe
- Don't worry, the EU must be wrong about boosters weakening your immune system
- U.S. Senator Rand Paul took on Anthony Fauci again, check it out here and here
- Rebel News is still covering the curfew in Quebec through LockdownReports.com
- Ronald McDonald House is kicking out unvaccinated kids and their families
- In fact, Yanky Pollak witnessed cops dish out a $1,500+ ticket last night
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.