DAILY | Vancouver Vandals, GraceLife Reopens

Vancouver Vandals, GraceLife Reopens
Ezra Levant is LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- GraceLife reopens!
- Adam Soos on the Catholic Church's history with reconciliation
- UK's new health secretary Sajid Javid warns UK has to learn to live with Covid but 19 July will be start of ‘exciting new journey’
- WATCH: Vandals record themselves throwing paint on East Vancouver Catholic church on Canada Day
- Pastor Peter's friendly shout-out to Rebel News
- By Drea Humphrey
