DAILY | Tamara Lich bail review; The Dutch tractor rebellion; Summer 'wave' of COVID is here

Tamara Lich bail review; The Dutch tractor rebellion; Summer 'wave' of COVID is here
David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Signs of a summer COVID wave are showing in Ontario, according to the province's science table director
- Like Canada, Australia is looking to redefine what it means to be fully vaccinated
- Sikh security guards in Toronto are facing a reduction in duties or job loss because of the city's COVID policies requiring security to be clean shaven to wear N95 masks
- The so-called tractor rebellion is continuing in the Netherlands, with farmers blocking entrances to supermarkets
- Police have been deployed against the Dutch protesters
- Protests are happening nationwide in the country
- The feds are facing pressure to scrap the ArriveCan app due to airport delays
- The U.S. public broadcaster NPR cancelled its annual reading of the Declaration of Independence a tradition that began in the late 80s
