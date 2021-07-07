DAILY | Altar Boy Gerry Butts Can “Understand” Burning Churches
Show Notes
- Gerald Butts tweets: “Look buddy, I'm not going to break the Crash Davis rule, and will ignore the personal insult. But I was an altar boy in a small Atlantic Canadian parish in the early 1980s. I can understand why someone would want to burn down a church, though I do not condone it.”
- Arson forces Vietnamese Alliance church to find new home while the rest of Calgary reopens
- Calgary Stampede to be first major Canadian event to ask attendees for proof of COVID-19 vaccination
- Indigenous leader on Harsha Waila
- Man arrested and fined $5k for drinking coffee without mask
