WATCH: Man arrested and fined $5k for drinking coffee without mask

Hayden Williams was walking to his car in Alice Springs on Friday when police confronted him about not wearing a mask while drinking a coffee.

A baffled Mr Williams tried to explain that he was drinking, making it impossible to wear a mask.

Police refused his reason and demanded he wears a mask while drinking anyways.

The officer who declined to give her name and badge number explained to Mr Williams that “Alice Springs is a vulnerable community with a lot of sick people”.

There has not been a single recorded case of locally transmitted Coronavirus in the remote town, ever.

And did I mention Hayden Williams was drinking a coffee at the time?

Mr Williams then continued to walk back to his car when the three officers knocked his coffee to the ground and arrested him for failing to wear a mask.

He was taken to the local watchhouse and released twenty minutes later with a $5,056 fine.

