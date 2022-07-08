DAILY | Farmer Rebellion continues; Feds won't give up on ArriveCan; Erasing women with 'equality'
Kat Krozonouski, Nat Biase and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- A report is suggesting that Queen's University should apologize for being racist towards Indigenous people
- A teachers union in the U.S. is looking to ban the term mother
- The feds are threatening to fine Canadians who refuse to use the ArriveCan app
- Netflix is apparently planning to help finance Johnny Depp's next film
- Rogers is experiencing outages across Canada
- Jobless rates are declining in Canada — because people aren't looking for work
- Bill Gates is approved to buy 2,000+ acres of farmland in North Dakota
- A pitcher for MLB's New York Mets slammed continued COVID testing
- Singer Macy Gray is facing backlash for her comments about transgenders
- U.S. President Joe Biden is signing laws to attempt to protect abortion rights
