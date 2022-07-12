DAILY | Trudeau confronted in Quebec; Rebels staying in the Netherlands; Hispanics unique as tacos
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dined on a patio in Montreal yesterday, which drew out more of his “supporters”
- Rebel News Quebec reporter Alexa Lavoie had some questions for Trudeau regarding his connections to the WEF
- Trudeau's former right-hand man Gerald Butts is defending the government
- A Picnic store, which is a grocery store chain in the Netherlands, was burned down
- Katie Daviscourt, a reporter from the Post Millennial who is freelancing with Rebel News in the Netherlands, spoke to a German man named Hans who came to support the farmers
- In another instance, a Dutch and German farmer exchanged flags in a show of solidarity
- The Hispanic community is as unique as tacos, according to first lady Jill Biden
