DAILY | Inflation is out of control; Cops apologize to Avi Yemini; Boosters for adults in Ontario
Andrew Chapados and Dakota Christensen are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
Andrew and Dakota will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Show Notes
- In the same spirit of Canadian truckers, Dutch farmers have set up a barbecue and sound system
- The police even joined in, handing out cookies to the farmers
- J.T. Realmuto, a catcher with MLB's Philadelphia Phillies, said he's not letting Canada tell him what to do with his body
- Rebel reporter Andrew Chapados was suspended on Twitter for posting a story about alleged leaks of Hunter Biden
- The branch of the federal government that funds amateur sports said biological males hold an advantage over girls and women
- More price hikes are coming this fall, say Canadian grocers
- Denying a patient a transplant unless they receive a COVID vaccine is not a breach of Charter rights, according to an Edmonton judge
- Rebel Australian correspondent Avi Yemini got an apology from police in Melbourne, and a Sky News pundit blasted the police for their actions
- Polls be damned, Joe Biden says Democrats still support him
- New Zealand is bringing back COVID restrictions while battling its biggest ever COVID outbreak in the 95% vaccinated country
- Ontario is expanding access to COVID boosters
- Remember when Trudeau's health minister said we'd need vaccines every nine months to stay up to date?
Spread the Word!
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.