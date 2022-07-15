DAILY | Random testing returns at airports; Masks coming back to LA; Teens got $600M from CERB
Kat Krozonouski, Nat Biase and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Canada is bringing back random testing for travellers at major airports
- Overnight disturbances are being reported from delayed flights being pushed into the late night/early morning
- The RCAF is getting new planes for Justin Trudeau
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking if we can all agree that only women give birth (good luck, governor)
- It sounds like mask rules could be making a return to Los Angeles
- Teens between 15-19 claimed more than $600 million in COVID relief cheques
