DAILY | ArriveCan app ruining lives; Prince Harry the climate hypocrite; AHS ends vax mandate
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- The Liberals have a new plan to tax carbon emissions, and the energy sector is concerned
- The Alberta government released a new plan to combat racism
- A glitch with the ArriveCan app is sending vaccinated travellers into quarantine
- Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, a biological male, has been nominated as woman of the year by the University of Pennsylvania
- A physician in Winnipeg was censured for giving “anti-vaccine” advice
- Doctors are saying the health system has collapsed
- No problems in the Russiagate reporting that won Pulitzer awards, according to the Pulitzer Board
- Prince Harry has warned of the dangers of climate change, as he galivants around the globe on a private jet
- A quadruple-jabbed Canadian senior was faced with a $5,000 fine for not using the ArriveCan app
- U.S. COVID adviser Anthony Fauci is planning to retire
- GoFundMe allowed an alleged crook in Minnesota to have a page, but shut down a bodega worker's after he was involved in a case of apparent self-defence
- By Rebel News
