DAILY | Who's promoting bug eating today; Poilievre on Tamara Lich; 'Painfully high' inflation
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
David and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Show Notes
- The governor of the Bank of Canada is anticipating interest rates will remain painfully high for the rest of the year
- Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau says her department can't cut food prices, despite increasing the cost of milk and butter beyond the rate of inflation
- A report from the Department of Justice is blaming colonialism and slavery for anti-black racism in Canada
- Vandalism at a transformer led to disruption with the Keystone pipeline
- Anthropologists have been told to stop assigning genders to remains they discover over misgendering concerns
- Nearly 38,000 residents of Newfoundland and Labrador had their private medical data breached during last fall's cyberattack
- Salman Sima, a former Iranian political prisoner, questioned Pierre Poilievre about what he would do in Tamara Lich's case
- Support for vaccine passports and mask mandates are waning
- The BBC is today's mainstream media outlet promoting bug eating
- And of course, the WEF is wondering if your favourite food is affected by climate change (maybe you could eat bugs instead?)
Spread the Word!
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.