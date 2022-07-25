DAILY | Canadian solidarity protests with Dutch farmers; Pope Francis comes to Canada
Syd Fizzard and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Canadians in cities across Canada joined in solidarity protests with Dutch farmers
- Alexa Lavoie was in Ottawa covering the demonstrations
- Protesters gathered before starting their convoy
- Alexa shared some drone footage of the convoy as it headed towards the Dutch embassy
- Rebel reporter Selene Galas was in Calgary covering the solidarity protests there
- Mocha Bezirgan was also in Calgary, capturing footage from Airdrie as the convoy was on the move
- The protests in Alberta converged on the provincial legislature
- Pope Francis arrived in Canada, and Prime Minister Trudeau had a bit to say on Twitter
- Selene was also covering the pontiff's arrival, which brought out protesters
- Adam Soos spoke to a residential school survivor about the reported mass graves
- Trudeau is also still bragging about the effectiveness of his carbon tax, as Canadians struggle with record-high inflation
- Trudeau's government is pushing similar emission reductions as those that drove Dutch farmers to protest
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
