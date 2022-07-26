DAILY | Harper endorses Poilievre; Charest supports vax mandates; Ironman wants you to eat bugs
David Menzies and Dakota Christensen are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- The feds are reviewing the “risks to monetary sovereignty” posed by Bitcoin
- Conservative leadership hopeful Jean Charest says vaccine mandates keep public sector workers safe
- Former prime minister Stephen Harper endorsed Pierre Poilievre, the frontrunner in the Conservative race
- Farm Credit Canada told employees to secretly record names of those who supported the Freedom Convoy
- Remember when New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that her government was the single source of truth?
- Robert Downey Jr. joined Stephen Colbert to endorse French bug sellers
- By Rebel News
