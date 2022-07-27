DAILY | Tamara Lich gets bail; Communists at the WHO; The Zelenskys on Vogue
Andrew Chapados and Lewis Brackpool are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
- A 40-year member of the U.K.'s Communist Party has been appointed to the WHO's Technical Advisory Group for Behavioural Insights and Science for Health
- Kamala Harris had a cringeworthy moment sharing her pronouns and describing her appearance
- Ukrainian President Zelensky and his wife posed for photos in Vogue magazine
- The World Economic Forum doesn't want you to own a car
- Police compiled a list of names of Freedom Convoy donors and sent it to Farm Credit Canada
- Tamara Lich was granted bail yesterday and made brief remarks as she was heading out of an Ottawa courthouse
- Although our Rebel team is gone from the Netherlands, Dutch farmers are still protesting their government's climate policies
- The BBC released a lengthy documentary called Unvaccinated
- New Democrats in Ontario are calling on permanent paid sick days to fight monkeypox
By Rebel News
