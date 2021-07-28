DAILY | Unvaxxed stay outside! Super spreading at Stampede
- At least 71 people caught COVID-19 at Calgary Stampede
- Ron DeSantis on protecting rights and livelihoods
- Would you let unvaccinated friends in your house? Torontonians respond
- Ontario will have different rules for unvaccinated students this September
- Aussie media says: Keep unvaccinated out of super markets
- Ryan Long – The Editor Who Removes Scenes for China
- Federal government considers forcing Australians to provide ID to use social media and dating sites
- Pregnant British mother told that her baby isn’t her property, and that when it’s born the government will force a COVID test on it
