DAILY | Trudeau kicks off Pride month; Airports aren't public health facilities; Ontario votes
- Justin Trudeau says he stands for everyone's rights and freedoms so they can be who they are — unless you won't unvaccinated, it seems
- Trudeau was speaking at a Pride ceremony in Ottawa
- A spokesperson for Canada's tourism industry said that airports weren't built to facilitate public health requirements
- Todd Loewen, an MLA kicked out of Jason Kenney's UCP caucus, is running to be the party's new leader
- Student journalists at a B.C. high school say their school district is violating their Charter rights
- Toronto's auditor general said the city overspent by $13M on hotel fees instead of housing support
- Building on Justin Trudeau approving the decriminalization of hard drugs in B.C., Toronto's chief medical officer wants to do the same
- The baby formula shortage is hitting Canadian shelves now
- Protesters in Calgary chanted “arrest Trudeau” last night while the prime minister was in town
- It's election day in Ontario
