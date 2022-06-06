DAILY | Toronto's ongoing airport delays; Drag Queen debacle in Dallas; Rittenhouse plans to sue
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Canada's busiest airport, Pearson International Airport in Toronto, is still experiencing delays
- An event featuring drag queens in Dallas, Texas, has been making headlines
- Rebel News spoke to Kyle Rittenhouse in Texas, with Rittenhouse saying Johnny Depp's defamation case has inspired him to go on the offensive against those who allegedly defamed him
- By Rebel News
