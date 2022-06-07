DAILY | Redefining fully vaccinated; Trudeau likes ranked ballots; Journalists misleading the public
David Menzies and Andrew Chapados are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman continues to hammer the Trudeau government over travel restrictions
- Justin Trudeau is now an advocate for ranked ballots, telling a crowd that you could rank Conservatives at the bottom and never have to worry about them governing again
- Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is raising the issue of user-generated content being regulated by the CRTC
- Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez claims Conservatives are spreading misinformation about the Liberals censorship plans
- A new poll shows a majority of Canadians think journalists are intentionally trying to mislead people
- The federal government knew things were going to get ugly at airports when it comes to delays, documents show
- Is it time to revise the definition of fully vaccinated? You better believe the “experts” think so
