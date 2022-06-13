DAILY | Tam wants to redefine 'fully vaxxed'; Warning labels for beef; Trudeau's mask science
Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- So what if Justin Trudeau doesn't follow his own mask advice, he's “guided by the very best science”
- Sounds like Theresa Tam wants “fully vaccinated” to include three or four doses of a COVID vaccine
- Around 230,000 federal workers are working from home
- Trudeau's residence at Harrington Lake got a $730,000 “kitchen renovation”
- Canada's Treasury Board is worried about accidental misgendering
- Global News had a parenting expert on to talk about kids and Pride Month
- Health Canada wants to put a warning on beef
- Canada's also looking to put warnings on individual cigarettes
