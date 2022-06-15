DAILY | Drag queens under fire; Death threats over Bieber; Are Toronto cops racist?
Show Notes
- Canadians' trust in the news hit an all-time low
- Liberal MPs might be starting to turn on Marco Mendicino
- MPs weighed in on Bill C-11 this morning
- Comedians and broadcasters are getting death threats for poking fun at Justin Bieber
- People in San Francisco called out an alleged pedophile being involved at a drag queen story time
- Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene shared a video saying that it's hard for women to find tampons, but men's bathrooms have some
- Data from Toronto police apparently shows officers are more likely to use force against racial minorities
