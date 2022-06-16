DAILY | Sneaky Patrick being investigated; Calls to fire Mendicino grow; Trudeau's boozy flights
David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Alcohol seems to be a staple aboard Justin Trudeau's flights
- The RCMP has updated its core values for the first time in 25 years
- Conservatives are investigating Patrick Brown over irregularities in his campaign
- Pierre Poilievre shared a message saying Patrick Brown is shutting down investigations into his supposed shady business
- Patrick Brown responded to a Toronto radio host about some of these allegations
- Prepare for highway disruptions in Vancouver and on Vancouver Island, warns a climate activist
- The same protest group is incorporated federally and receives grants from wealthy Americans
- Embattled Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says that it's not him that should be apologize for lying about the Freedom Convoy, it's interim Conservative leader Candace Bergen
- An adult former child actor killed his mother to spare her from having to witness his plot to assassinate Justin Trudeau
- Saudi authorities are seizing rainbow-coloured toys in a crackdown on homosexuality
