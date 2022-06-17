DAILY | YouTube pushes Trudeau censorship; Older Canadians delaying retirement; MPs run from Rebel
Katherine Krozonouski, Nat Biase and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- After our video about Patrick Brown's alleged campaign misdeeds, Brown has been saying he doesn't consider Rebel News a media organization — is this guy getting his talking points from Justin Trudeau?
- YouTube Canada put out a video against the Trudeau government's proposed Bill C-11
- The Trudeau government has no plans to repay salaries to public servants who were suspended for refusing to receive a COVID vaccine
- Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich received a freedom award from the JCCF
- Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland doesn't have great answers when it comes to improving Canada's economy
- Rebel News held another packed screening for our Trucker Rebellion documentary
- Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez called new Rebel reporter William Diaz-Berthiaume disrespectful for asking about free speech and Bill C-11
- The federal government promised that digital data gathered in the future will have more consent from Canadians
- The House of Commons is finally ending its vaccine mandate
- Cost of living increases are delaying retirements
- Canada's mortgage and housing employees all got hefty bonuses
- Justice Minister David Lametti says he expects vaccine mandates to be upheld by the courts
- By Rebel News
