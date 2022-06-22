DAILY | Trudeau's politicization of the Nova Scotia shooting; Food costs have families worried
David Menzies and Kat Krozonouski are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- The interim Green Party leader says the far right in Canada is gaining ground because people are frustrated with their lives
- Rising food costs have Canadian families with children worried
- Schools in Ottawa skipped playing the national anthem on National Indigenous People's Day
- Grocery stores are worried about which plastics the government will decide to ban next
- A House of Commons committee is recommending the government take the fight against extremism online
- Trudeau's government is accused of interfering in RCMP operations after Canada's worst ever mass shooting in Nova Scotia
