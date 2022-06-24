DAILY | Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; All-day waits for passports; Justinflation
Matt Brevner and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
You can send TIPS by signing up for an account on SuperU.net!
Andrew and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- As expected, the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade
- Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves Blanchet blasted the Trudeau government for apparently barring the media from talking to Canadians waiting in long lines Service Canada trying to renew passports
- Quebec Premier Francois Legault thinks it's important to have a unifying culture instead of broad, non-integrated multiculturalism
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended vaccine mandates and the use of the Emergencies Act during an interview
- Quebec is reducing emergency services due to staffing shortages
- Parliament is breaking for the summer, and the Liberals want more virtual sessions in the future; Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman put them on blast in response
- NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is lying about the Freedom Convoy again
- Canada's inflation is at its worst since 1983
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.