DAILY | Roe v. Wade reactions; Pride Marches get weird; Canada Day in Ottawa
Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Looking to go skiing on Canada Day? Record snowfall and a cool spring means that Sunshine Village in Alberta is open this late for the first time since 1991
- Toronto's Pride March brought out all sorts of people
- Quebec saw large protests against the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
- Justin Trudeau and Boris Johnson are committing their “unwavering support” for Ukraine
- Libraries in Canada are seeing protests after hosting drag queen reading sessions
- Rebel News reporter Juan Mendoza was in Washington outside of the Supreme Court as pro-choice protesters gathered
- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said “F*** Clarence Thomas”
- Several Liberal MPs marched in Toronto's Pride parade, including Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland
- Freeland was joined by a number of naked people
- Toronto wasn't the only place to feature naked revelers
