DAILY | Pastor Art Pawlowski, Whistle Stop back in court TODAY!
Ezra Levant is LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
You can now send TIPS by signing up for an account on SuperU.net!
Ezra will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, and HyperChats from Odysee!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- Pastors Artur and Dawid Pawlowski, along with Chris Scott of the Whistle Stop Cafe are all BACK in court today!
- Kids must be vaccinated in Quebec for extracurricular activities
- Matt Hancock quits as UK health secretary after breaking social distance guidance
With all the attempts to censor us by Big Tech and even our own government, the risk of being deplatformed from YouTube, Facebook or Twitter is greater than ever!
SIGN UP: Tell us your name and email address by completing the form below, that way we can contact you when we're shut down by visiting AfterYouTube.com.
ORDER NOW: Save The Pastors T-shirt
Support pastors who are defying ridiculous lockdown orders with this t-shirt!BUY NOW
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.