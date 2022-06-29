DAILY | Propaganda for kids; Maxwell gets 20 years; Scotland wants a do-over on independence
Andrew Chapados and Lewis Brackpool are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
- Scotland is looking for do-over on its independence referendum, should the other nations in the U.K. get a say?
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is at a NATO summit in Spain
- The University of Toronto is launching a new degree — Master of Public Health in Black Health
- Ghislaine Maxwell got 20 years for her role in a child sex trafficking ring alongside Jeffrey Epstein
- Elmo got his COVID vaccine
- Ottawa police are warning those coming to the city this Canada Day they that won't be tolerating racist, misogynistic or homophobic signs or language
- A former aide to president Trump's chief of staff made some wild allegations during the Jan. 6 hearings yesterday
- CRT researcher Christopher Rufo shared a clip of some upcoming LGBTQQ2SIA propaganda Disney is directing at kids
- Boris Johnson said Putin's invasion of Ukraine was “toxic masculinity”
- Actor and comedian Stephen Fry says Brits should back Extinction Rebellion
