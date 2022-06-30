DAILY | Ottawa preps for Canada Day & Tamara Lich; RCMP spyware; Shirtless Putin vs. the West
Andrew Chapados and Syd Fizzard are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- A trucker showed up to protest the detention of Tamara Lich in Medicine Hat
- Rebel News reporters Syd Fizzard and Mocha Bezirgan have been in Medicine Hat covering the happenings surrounding Tamara Lich
- Ottawa police continue to push their police-state style of preparations in advance of Canada Day
- Air Canada is reducing flights this summer due to problems at airports
- The RCMP revealed some tech that can hack into phones and webcams
- The House of Commons public safety committee is recommending the feds do more to counter extremism
- A French-language CBC radio show used the n-word four times in about six minutes
- Putin says Western leaders would look disgusting shirtless
- No warning labels for ground beef, Health Canada says after changing its mind
