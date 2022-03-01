DAILY | Alberta drops most restrictions and Ontario ends vax pass today
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
- Alberta is dropping most of its provincial COVID restrictions today
- Ontario is starting to drop restrictions too, starting with the vaccine passports and capacity limits in most settings
- The City of Edmonton, though, decided to keep its mask mandate for some reason
- Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland was caught holding a pro-Nazi banner at a Ukraine rally; headlines are few and far between
- Meanwhile, a Conservative MP is under fire because someone had an upside down Canada flag with a swastika on it behind him
- Ontario extended the duration of police powers to deal with blockade protests
- RT, one of Russia's state broadcasters has been banned in Canada now because of propaganda, yet no ban has been placed on Chinese state propagandists
- Speaking of China, the Public Health Agency of Canada now says it's fully prepped with medical supplies (two years after the pandemic started)
- An Ontario judge ruled a couple's kids should not be vaccinated, citing “thought-provoking” evidence presented in court
