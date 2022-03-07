DAILY | Justin Trudeau's hypocrisy; Tamara Lich's bail review; Alberta jailing the Pawlowskis
Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- A private bill has been launched to prohibit political discrimination in federal law following the use of the Emergencies Act to deal with convoy protests
- In Quebec, a church has filed legal action against vaccine passports
- Alberta's energy minister is touting the province's ability to fill the gap caused by disruptions due to supply shortages and the war in Ukraine
- A bail review decision is expected today for Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich
- One New York Post columnist thinks we need to demand leaders who endorsed bad COVID policies fess up to their mistakes and apologize
- Prime Minister Trudeau says we've seen some slippage in our democracies — the irony
- The saga of Pastor Artur Pawlowski vs. the government of Alberta continues
- Premier Jason Kenney is hopeful of a meeting with the U.S. president, like Biden is doing with Saudi Arabia
- By Rebel News
