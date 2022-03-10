DAILY | COVID caused more division in Canada; Trudeau travels to Europe to take pics
David Menzies and Natasha Biase are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- A new poll from the CBC/Angus Reid found that COVID caused more division in Canada — you don't say
- GiveSendGo is refunding convoy donations
- The Conservative privacy critic is asking for an investigation into the hack
- Ottawa isn't interested in carbon tax deferrals that New Brunswick's premier was proposing
- The Toronto Star is talking about how Patrick Brown and Jean Charest could work together to see one of them be the next Conservative leader
- Prime Minister Trudeau is in Europe, great time to take lots of pictures
- Trudeau is also focusing on his plans to fight disinformation and misinformation by, of course, censoring
