DAILY | Ukraine's President Zelensky addresses Parliament
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News Daily on Gettr.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
You can send TIPS by signing up for an account on SuperU.net!
David and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- Ukrainian President Zelensky is set to address the House of Commons today
- Good news, Prime Minister Trudeau says he has a plan to fight Russian disinformation
- A majority of Americans support building the Keystone XL pipeline — tell our government the same at BuildKeystoneXL.com
- Conservative leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre claims he wants to make Canada the most free place on earth
- Fellow contender Patrick Brown, meanwhile, wants to protect religious freedoms
- The City of Toronto is being sued for its efforts to try and fight Quebec's Bill 21
- Taxpayers are footing the bill for illegal immigrants entering Canada through Roxham Road
- Unifor president Jerry Dias is stepping down
- No figures are available for job impacts by climate policies — who cares about jobs in Alberta anyways, right Mr. Guilbeault?
Sign up for Miss Understood email updates
Get updates on Miss Understood straight to your inbox!Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.