DAILY | Quebec's never-ending emergency; Trudeau's push for censorship
Dakota Christensen and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Premier Francois Legault's government tabled a bill to end emergency powers in the province that generated controversy after it came to light that the bill leaves the government with these powers until the end of the year
- Quebec's government also doled out $17.4 billion in non-tendered contracts
- There are also plans to track kids with QR codes in Quebec
- An Ontario teacher is under investigation for opposing critical race theory
- Elsewhere, the Ontario government rejected requests from schoolboards, including Toronto, naturally, to continue with mask mandates
- The federal government's definition of “fully vaccinated” is remaining at two shots — for now
- Everyone's favourite transgender swimmer, Lia Thomas, became the first trans female NCAA champion
- Border measures are loosening in Canada, except, of course, if you are unvaccinated
- Groups opposed to the Russian invasion of Ukraine are pushing to have websites like RT banned in Canada
- By Rebel News
