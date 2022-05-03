DAILY | Roe vs. Wade draft decision leaks; No end to masking for air travel; Woke name changes
David Menzies and Nat Biase are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
You can send TIPS by signing up for an account on SuperU.net!
Andrew and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- Politico got the leak of a lifetime, releasing an apparent draft decision from Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito that suggests the top U.S. court will vote 5-4 to overturn Roe vs. Wade
- The Poynter Institute explained why this leak, presuming it is accurate, is such a big deal
- In Canada, the Conservative Party appears to be pushing social conservatives out of the leadership race
- Elsewhere in Canada, health overlord Theresa Tam outlined how there's no end in sight to mask requirements for air travellers
- The Calgary Board of Education is holding a review to consider renaming a school named after Sir John A. Macdonald
- A professor is fighting back against woke ideology at Mount Royal University
- The Rolling Thunder biker rally in Ottawa cost the city $3 million
- Patrick Brown is under fire from Conservatives for his stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.