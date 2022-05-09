DAILY | Trudeau in Kyiv; #BoycottTimHortons trending; One year since Pastor Artur's arrest
Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Prime Minister Trudeau travelled to Ukraine this weekend
- Trudeau announced more weapons for Ukraine while he was in the country
- #BoycottTimHortons was trending on Twitter because of Rebel reporter Tamara Ugolini's petition
- It's now been one year since Pastor Artur Pawlowski was first arrested in a dramatic highway takedown
- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is offering the province's legal assistance as an intervener in non-constitutional and constitutional issues raised in court against the Emergencies Act
- Ontario Liberal leader Steven Del Duca wants to make COVID vaccines a requirement for schools
- David Dodge, a former governor of the Bank of Canada responded to criticisms from Pierre Poilievre
- By Rebel News
