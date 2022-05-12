DAILY | Conservative 'debate' recap; Quebec wants to close Roxham Rd; Males in women's prisons
Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Conservative leadership candidates gathered in Edmonton for a debate last night
- Turns out it wasn't much of a debate due poor formatting and questions from moderator Tom Clark
- The federal government wants to formalize policies allowing biological males to serve time in women's prisons
- A pregnant trans man is starring in Calvin Klein's Mother's Day campaign
- Quebec Premier Francois Legault is hoping to shutdown the Roxham Road crossing
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
