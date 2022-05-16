DAILY | Judge reveals Deena Hinshaw's secrets; Pro-life/pro-choice protesters face off in Alberta
Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- A Calgary judge made public responses Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw gave to three questions answering during a private hearing about confidential cabinet discussions
- The public service sector saw $171M in bonuses paid out in 2019-2020 despite the majority of departments not reaching performance expectations
- Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner and leadership contender Jean Charest condemned the Buffalo grocery store attacker's manifesto
- B.C. Premier John Horgan has some advice for dealing with high gas prices: think before you drive, do you really need to go somewhere?
- The feds are planning legislation to reduce the rates of incarceration among Canada's Indigenous population
- Bill Gates thinks 50-60 year old's should be getting COVID boosters every six months
- Vice-President Kamala Harris threw together another nice word salad
