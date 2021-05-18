DAILY | Churches under attack in Alberta, Nova Scotia
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Pastor Tim Stephens was jailed in Calgary
- RCMP have repeatedly fined a church in Nova Scotia for holding Sunday services
- Nova Scotia introduces an application process for entering the province
- Arsonists attack Pastor Artur's home in Calgary
- David Menzies visits the Church of God in Alymer, Ontario
