DAILY | WHO's new pandemic treaty; Candace Owens & 'The Greatest Lie'; BLM's baby daddy bucks
Andrew Chapados and Lewis Brackpool are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Black Lives Matter paid $1.8M to companies operated by its founder's relatives
- An audit apparently found that half of Joe Biden's 34.2 million Twitter followers on the @POTUS account are fake
- Elon Musk says he'll be voting Republican in the next election
- Prince Charles and Camilla are visiting Canada: next stop, a Ukrainian church in Ottawa
- Prime Minister Trudeau is fully supportive of Finland and Sweden's applications to join NATO
- A Russian gymnast who sported a “Z” symbol during an award ceremony has been given a one-year ban from the sport
- Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez is promising to modernize the CRTC to regulate Big Tech
- The Daily Wire's Candace Owens is making a documentary about George Floyd
- Officials from government's across the world are meeting to discuss the WHO's new pandemic treaty
