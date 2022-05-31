DAILY | Trudeau targets handguns; Travel ban still in place; Edmonton's menstruating bridge
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new measures targeting handguns yesterday
- We've launched a petition in response, telling the prime minister to keep his Hands Off Our Guns
- Trudeau's discriminatory travel ban was kept in place by MPs yesterday, following the defeat of a motion to lift restrictions on the unvaccinated put forward by Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman
- Transport Minister Omar Alghabra is trying to "strike the right balance" when it comes to easing travel measures
- The Mona Lisa was attacked with a cake by a climate activist
- A bridge in Edmonton is being lit up red in honour of menstrual awareness
- More than 100,000 Ontarians have requested mail-in ballots for Thursday's election
- By Rebel News
