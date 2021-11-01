DAILY | Tam considering booster shots for Canadians
Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said the government is considering booster shots, though there are no plans as of yet to initiate widespread vaccination
- Chris Scott of the Whistle Stop Cafe is appealing the ridiculous compelled speech order that was placed on him by an Alberta judge
- British Columbia indefinitely extended its mask mandate
- A group of unvaccinated nurses in B.C. also started a wellness centre
- Conservative leader Erin O'Toole is talking about raising Canada's flag — so are we, at RaiseOurFlag.ca
- Members of the European Parliament lambasted world governments for coercive COVID vaccine mandates
- Former Progressive Conservative MPP Rick Nicholls asked some tough questions of the Ontario government's plan to vaccinate children
- By Ezra Levant
