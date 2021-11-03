DAILY | GOP Landslide, Alberta's Back? COP26 Updates
Andrew Chapados and Matt Brevner are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Republican Youngkin wins Virginia governor's race, CNN projects
- From Gladstone Avenue to Indian Road, residents submit names of concern in Ottawa
- U.S. gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11
- Marjorie Taylor Greene fined US$48K for not wearing a mask on U.S. House floor
- Lt Gov Winsome Sears’ speech
- Leonardo DiCaprio attends Global Methane Pledge event at COP26
- Expect mortgage rates to rise in 2022, economists say
- Alberta is once again becoming a land of opportunity for Canadians, says Kenney
- By Ezra Levant
