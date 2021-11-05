DAILY | Wrestling Superstars, Toronto Teachers Refuse Vaccine
Show Notes
- Texas governor calls books 'pornography' in effort to remove LGBTQ2S+ titles from school
- TDSB suspends 800 workers over vaccine mandate
- Erin O’Toole has been treed by his own party, and he can’t come down to talk
- Up to four WWE stars were released because they were unvaccinated
- Pfizer says its Covid pill with HIV drug cuts the risk of hospitalization or death by 89%
- Rebel UN
- Florida girl, 7, suspended for 36th time for not wearing mask to school
- San Francisco will require children 5 to 11 to show proof of Covid vaccine for some indoor activities
- Convicted criminal, now Minister of Environment and Climate Change for the Trudeau Liberals, confirms that he is still a “climate activist”
- By Ezra Levant
