DAILY | Tam says no Christmas caroling, Fauci warns the vaxxed, Kenney says no to natural immunity
Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says no Christmas caroling, again, this holiday season
- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said checking for natural immunity was not an option
- In the U.S., Dr. Anthony Fauci warned the vaccinated of the dangers ahead this holiday season, suggesting boosters were important
- Former Wildrose Party leader (and now UCP MLA hopeful) Brian Jean opposes mandatory vaccinations, expanding vax passport programs
- Austria begins its lockdown on the unvaccinated
- By Ezra Levant
