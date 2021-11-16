DAILY | Dave Chappelle in Toronto; Rittenhouse Trial Trigger Discipline
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Dave Chappelle was in Toronto, so Rebel News went down to interview the audience
- Flashback 2019: “HATE SPEECH ISN'T FREE!” Transgender activists protest feminist Meghan Murphy
- 'Psychographic' poll guided Trudeau Liberals' divisive and hateful stance against the unvaxxed in 2021 federal election
- 'He just broke the number one rule of gun safety': Hapless Rittenhouse prosecutor is slammed for pointing AR-15 at jury during closing arguments
