DAILY | Unvaxxed Travel Ban Lands Today
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- ViewersChoiceAwards.ca — Vote for the best Rebel News journalist!
- Travel limitations for unvaccinated Canadians begins today
- CBC's list of words you're not supposed to say anymore
- Rebel News Australia — campaign site taken down by Internet domain provider!
- Ghislaine Maxwell trial has begun
- Jihadi Jack is back
- Blacklock's Reporter: No doubt of CERB abuse
- China's creepy surveillance system ù a sign of what's to come?
- China blacklists "abnormal aesthetic" celebs
- Drea's interview with Dr. Angelique Coatze
- Public Health Issues Class Order to Restrict Indoor Social Gatherings in Private Dwellings
